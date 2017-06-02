MADRID, June 2 The solution for troubled Spanish lender Banco Popular is either a capital raise or a sale, a spokesman for Spain's government said on Friday, adding that it was not worried about the situation.

"(Popular) passed its stress tests ... it is in the process of a sale or a capital raise, nothing more. Complete calm. We are going to wait for the next steps," Inigo Mendez de Vigo told a news conference.

Popular says it is seeking a buyer after Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos ruled out a state bailout. The bank says it could extend a deadline of June 10 for binding offers. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Robert Hetz)