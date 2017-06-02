MADRID, June 2 The solution for troubled Spanish
lender Banco Popular is either a capital raise or a
sale, a spokesman for Spain's government said on Friday, adding
that it was not worried about the situation.
"(Popular) passed its stress tests ... it is in the process
of a sale or a capital raise, nothing more. Complete calm. We
are going to wait for the next steps," Inigo Mendez de Vigo told
a news conference.
Popular says it is seeking a buyer after Spanish Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos ruled out a state bailout. The bank
says it could extend a deadline of June 10 for binding offers.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by
Robert Hetz)