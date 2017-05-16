MADRID May 16 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential
merger with the bank and that it is exploring several options as
it struggles to clean up its toxic balance sheet.
The groups had to declare preliminary interest on Tuesday,
but any declarations were not binding and were needed for it to
analyse its options, Popular said in a statement to the market
regulator.
The lender said it had not made any final decision on which
measure it plans to adopt.
A Popular spokesman said earlier on Tuesday the bank had
hired JPMorgan and Lazard to advise it on its strategic options,
which include either a merger or a capital raise.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Angus
Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)