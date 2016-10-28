MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Banco Popular on Friday reported a profit of 416,000 euros ($453,523.20) in the third-quarter, as it is in the process of cleaning up its balance sheet.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 500 million euros in the third quarter, just below forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro capital hike to clean up its toxic property asset portfolio and announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.

Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, had posted profit of 122,000 euros in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)