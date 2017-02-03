MADRID Feb 3 Spain's Banco Popular on
Friday posted a larger-than-expected 3.5 billion euros ($3.76
billion) loss due to extraordinary provisions and one-off
charges to clean its balance sheet of toxic real estate assets.
The country's sixth biggest lender, regarded as the weak
link of Spain's banking sector due to its high exposure to
troubled property assets, is in process of replacing Chairman
Angel Ron with Emilio Saracho. Shareholders rebelled last
November as a result of his failure to clean the bank's
books.
Popular had said in May its clean-up exercise could lead to
losses of around 2 billion euros in 2016 and analysts had
expected a loss of 2.4 billion euros due to additional charges
of 229 million euros related to mis-sold mortgages and 375
million euros in restructuring costs related to layoffs in
Spain. ($1 = 0.9301 euros)
