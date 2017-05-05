MADRID May 5 Spain's Banco Popular on Friday posted a loss of 137 million euros ($150.38 million) in the first quarter of the year on extraordinary provisions to clean its balance sheet of toxic real estate assets, which also eroded its capital position.

Popular ended March with a fully-loaded capital ratio - a measure of a bank's strength - of 7.33 percent compared to 8.17 percent as end-December.

The country's sixth biggest lender said net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs -, was 500 million euros, down 9.4 percent from a year ago. Analysts expected NII to come in at 505 million euros.

Popular posted a 3.5 billion euro loss for 2016 as it struggles to reduce over 37 billion euros of non-performing real estate assets under new management. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick)