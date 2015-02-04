SAO PAULO Feb 4 Banco Safra SA, a nonlisted
Brazilian bank owned by billionaire financier Joseph Safra, said
on Wednesday its net profit increased 14 percent last year as
defaults hit a record low and expenses were kept in check.
The São Paulo-based bank said in a statement that net income
totaled 1.55 billion reais ($562 million) in 2014, up from 1.36
billion reais in 2013. Return on equity rose to 19 percent.
The bank did not disclose data on interest and fee income,
although it said noninterest expenses rose 6.8 percent, in line
with annual inflation in Brazil. Banco Safra said its loan book
rose 13 percent to 76.5 billion reais, of which 90 percent were
loans with the least risky ratings.
The lender said its 90-day default ratio slid to the
equivalent of 0.7 percent of outstanding loans, a 10-year low
and the lowest among Brazil's largest banks.
Banco Safra is Brazil's largest nonlisted lender after
state-controlled Caixa Ecopnômica Federal, and the No. 5
private-sector lender.
Banco Safra said its coverage ratio, a measure of a bank's
ability to absorb potential losses from a surge in nonperforming
loans, rose to 481.4 percent at the end of December from 227
percent in 2013. The number signals it is keeping its loan-loss
provisions elevated as Brazil's economy flirts with recession.
Assets rose 8.5 percent last year to 142.9 billion reais,
while assets under management reached 174.6 billion reais, the
statement said.
($1=2.752 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Peter Galloway)