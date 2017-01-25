(adds background)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander is preparing to sell
an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue as early as this
week as it starts to tackle an approximate 30bn issuance target
over the next two years.
The Spanish bank (rated A3/A-/A-) said earlier this month
that it plans to issue 16bn-20bn in 2017 and another
12bn-15.5bn in 2018 of so-called senior non-preferred
This new style of senior debt is expected to become a major
asset class for European banks as they respond to regulatory
demands to beef up their loss absorbing buffers.
Observers had expected the bank to make the most of buoyant
market conditions after publishing its full year results on
Wednesday, when it reported strong underlying profit growth.
It has mandated Barclays and Santander as structuring
advisors and Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander as joint lead
managers for the euro five-year benchmark, expected to be rated
Baa2/BBB+/A-.
Though the European Commission endorsed the senior
non-preferred format late last year, the legislation permitting
this type of issuance is only in place in France and is not
expected to be passed elsewhere in Europe before the second half
of 2017 at the earliest.
But global systemically important banks (GSIBs) like
Santander - which must meet a global standard known as total
loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) - cannot necessarily afford to
wait that long, and the lender said it was considering using
contractual provisions to save time.
"Senior notes would include a contractual status clause
which would contemplate a senior second ranking ('senior
non-preferred') in resolution and insolvency," the issuer wrote
in a presentation.
It said on Wednesday that the notes are intended to be
eligible for TLAC and Europe's minimum requirement for own funds
and eligible liabilities (MREL), once those proposed regulations
have been approved.
Santander plans to issue 12bn-14bn of 2017's target out of
the main issuing entity, with another 2bn-3bn apiece from
Santander UK and Santander Holdings USA.
