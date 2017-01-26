(Adds quotes)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander is opening the market
for a new type of debt for Spanish banks, bringing a 1.5bn
so-called senior non-preferred bond that will help it chip away
at an approximate 30bn target of such issuance over the next
two years.
Books on the five-year deal closed at over 4.25bn, showing
that national champions in the periphery are finding ample
demand for debt in the format.
Santander is joining the growing ranks of European
institutions seeking to meet new global rules requiring banks to
build layers of loss absorbing debt.
While the European Commission endorsed the senior
non-preferred format late last year as a way for lenders to meet
TLAC/MREL requirements, the legislation permitting this type of
issuance is so far only in place in France.
Santander is circumventing the lack of legal framework in
Spain by inserting a contractual clause in the documents that
gives bonds a "second ranking senior" status.
This allows the trade to comply with the European Commission
proposals, which are expected to be adopted by the middle of
this year. The contractual features will fall away once the
legislative framework is implemented in Spain.
"This is a way for the bank to get ahead with its
requirement without waiting for the law to be passed," said Adam
Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC.
"There are potentially several other issuers in various
jurisdictions in Europe who may choose to go down a similar
route, and this trade will set a positive precedent."
CLIMBING MOUNTAINS
Santander said earlier this month that it plans to raise
16bn-20bn of senior non-preferred in 2017 and another
12bn-15.5bn in 2018.
It will use its main borrowing vehicle to issue 12bn-14bn
of 2017's target, with 2bn-3bn from both Santander UK and
Santander Holdings USA.
"Given the volumes they require and the potential for market
disruption later on this year, it didn't make sense for
Santander to wait until the summer or after to start its
programme," said Peter Mason, co-head of FIG banking for EMEA at
Barclays.
The deal, which matures February 2022, will price at
mid-swaps plus 120bp, the tight end of the 120bp-125bp guidance
range and well inside initial price thoughts released earlier on
Thursday of plus 135bp area.
Joint-leads Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander looked at
the spread difference between French senior preferred and
non-preferred, which is around the high 40s, as well as at the
spread between senior and Tier 2 debt.
"You could argue that fair value is inside 100bp but some in
the market were pushing back on that," Mason said. "This is a
very important trade for Santander as they begin issuing and it
is important to get it right."
The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A- by
Moody's/S&P/Fitch, versus Santander's senior ratings of
A3/A-/A-.
The transaction is expected to be priced later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by Alice
Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)