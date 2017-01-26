(Adds quotes)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander is opening the market for a new type of debt for Spanish banks, bringing a 1.5bn so-called senior non-preferred bond that will help it chip away at an approximate 30bn target of such issuance over the next two years.

Books on the five-year deal closed at over 4.25bn, showing that national champions in the periphery are finding ample demand for debt in the format.

Santander is joining the growing ranks of European institutions seeking to meet new global rules requiring banks to build layers of loss absorbing debt.

While the European Commission endorsed the senior non-preferred format late last year as a way for lenders to meet TLAC/MREL requirements, the legislation permitting this type of issuance is so far only in place in France.

Santander is circumventing the lack of legal framework in Spain by inserting a contractual clause in the documents that gives bonds a "second ranking senior" status.

This allows the trade to comply with the European Commission proposals, which are expected to be adopted by the middle of this year. The contractual features will fall away once the legislative framework is implemented in Spain.

"This is a way for the bank to get ahead with its requirement without waiting for the law to be passed," said Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC.

"There are potentially several other issuers in various jurisdictions in Europe who may choose to go down a similar route, and this trade will set a positive precedent."

CLIMBING MOUNTAINS

Santander said earlier this month that it plans to raise 16bn-20bn of senior non-preferred in 2017 and another 12bn-15.5bn in 2018.

It will use its main borrowing vehicle to issue 12bn-14bn of 2017's target, with 2bn-3bn from both Santander UK and Santander Holdings USA.

"Given the volumes they require and the potential for market disruption later on this year, it didn't make sense for Santander to wait until the summer or after to start its programme," said Peter Mason, co-head of FIG banking for EMEA at Barclays.

The deal, which matures February 2022, will price at mid-swaps plus 120bp, the tight end of the 120bp-125bp guidance range and well inside initial price thoughts released earlier on Thursday of plus 135bp area.

Joint-leads Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander looked at the spread difference between French senior preferred and non-preferred, which is around the high 40s, as well as at the spread between senior and Tier 2 debt.

"You could argue that fair value is inside 100bp but some in the market were pushing back on that," Mason said. "This is a very important trade for Santander as they begin issuing and it is important to get it right."

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, versus Santander's senior ratings of A3/A-/A-.

The transaction is expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)