LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.

Barclays, Santander, HSBC and Natixis have revised guidance to 120bp-125bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of the 135bp area over initial price thoughts.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds, which mature February 2022, are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. Santander is rated A3/A-/A-.

The transaction will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)