LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has launched a 1.5bn
five-year debut senior non-preferred bond at 120bp over
mid-swaps on orders of around 4.25bn according to a lead.
The trade via lead managers Barclays, Santander, HSBC and
Natixis will come at the tight end of the 120bp-125bp guidance,
and well inside the 135bp area initial price thoughts set
earlier on Thursday.
The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to
be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU
regulations have been approved.
The bonds, which mature February 2022, are expected to be
rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. Santander is rated A3/A-/A-.
The transaction will be priced later today.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)