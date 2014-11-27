SAO PAULO Nov 27 Banco Santander SA
Chairwoman Ana Botin pledged on Thursday to extend $10 billion
for credit to infrastructure projects in Brazil, one of the
Spanish bank's largest markets.
In a statement, Santander said that Botin, who met Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff earlier in the day, reaffirmed the
lender's commitment to extend more loans to small- and mid-sized
companies. Botin added that Santander has already invested $4
billion in Brazil this year.
Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation's largest
foreign lender, is Santander's unit in Latin America's largest
economy.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)