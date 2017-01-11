MADRID Jan 11 Spain's Banco Santander
will issue between 43 billion and 57 billion euros ($45
billion-$60 billion) in debt over the next two years to meet
capital targets aimed at enabling systemically important banks
to absorb losses, it said on Wednesday.
The euro zone's second largest bank by market value said the
funds would help it raise its capital ratio above 11 percent by
December 2018 from 10.47 percent last September under the
strictest criteria, fully-loaded CET1.
($1 = 0.9510 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Paul Day and Jason
Neely)