MADRID Nov 14 Spain's Santander is
dissolving its international advisory board, a spokesman said,
hence terminating the contract of former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato
in the highest-profile decision from Ana Botin since she took
the helm of the bank in September.
Rato, who served as head of the International Monetary Fund
and as Spain's economy minister, was hired in Sept. 2013. He was
recently accused of improper management by magistrates
investigating allegations that dozens of former executives used
company credit cards for personal expenses.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer)