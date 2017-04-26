European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
MADRID, April 26 Banco Santander is more confident now that Britain's decision to exit the European Union will not have a direct impact on its British business, Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said on Wednesday.
"Initially the perception was very negative for growth ... so far this has not materialized, growth has been good and the impact on volumes has been immaterial," Alvarez said.
"Now we are more confident that there will less direct impact on volumes and results," he told reporters at a news conference to present the Spanish bank's first-quarter results.
Britain is Santander's second largest market. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Industry body says rules herald uncertainty in sector (Adds closing prices, analyst, details)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening