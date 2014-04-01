Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LISBON, April 1 Portugal's third-largest listed bank BPI said on Tuesday it sold over 1.3 billion euros in Portuguese and Italian public debt due to changes in the regulatory framework, which brought a pre-tax loss of 132 million euros.
It said the sale of medium and long-term debt was aimed at reducing its exposure to public debt and thereby cutting the future volatility of the capital ratios.
It follows the introduction of Basel 3 standards into European law, which means that bond holdings are marked to market at all times, BPI said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves)
