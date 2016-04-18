PARIS, April 18 Portugal's prime minister said
on Monday that he hopes the country's second-largest listed
bank, Banco BPI, can quickly reduce its costly exposure to
Angola.
Spain's Caixabank, which is BPI's largest shareholder,
launched a takeover bid for BPI on Monday after failing to agree
with Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos on a complex agreement
which would have included her buying part of BPI's stake in
Angolan bank BFA.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he hoped the conditions
were now in place for the European Central Bank to accept that
BPI was working to reduce its stake in BFA.
"My view is that .... a reduction of BFA in BPI's portfolio
will succeed in a relatively short period," Costa told reporters
in Paris.
New European rules kicked in on April 10 requiring banks to
fully provision for exposure to the Angolan market and the
failure of the agreement between Caixabank and dos Santos now
means BPI has to pay daily fines to the ECB. BPI has entered
into contact with the ECB over the exposure.
BPI owns 50.1 percent of BFA, while Unitel, the Angolan
telecom firm dos Santos controls jointly with state oil company
Sonangol, holds 49.9 percent.
(Reporting By Yves Clarisse and Sergio Goncalves, writing by
Axel Bugge, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)