SAO PAULO, July 23 Banco Bradesco
, Brazil's second largest non-government bank,
reported on Monday net income of 2.833 billion reais ($1.40
billion) in the second quarter, compared with 2.785 billion
reais in the same period of 2011.
Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco was expected to post net income
of 2.923 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average
estimate of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
rose 1.5 percent to 2.867 billion reais in the quarter ended on
June 30, according to a statement. The bank was expected to earn
2.921 billion reais, according to the poll.
