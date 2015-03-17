SAO PAULO, March 17 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, said the country's central bank had approved a 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) capital increase in a Tuesday security filing.

The increase included a bonus of 20 percent in shares and was approved at a shareholders' meeting, the filing said. Shareholders' positions will be adjusted on March 26.

($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)