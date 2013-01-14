BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank, is forecasting a decline in loan delinquencies to extend throughout the year, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
The bank decided Monday to increase the supply of consumer credit for individuals exempt from preliminary approval by 14 billion reais ($6.9 billion), a jump of almost 20 percent, according to Octávio de Lazari Junior, Bradesco's senior vice president in charge of lending. The decision followed the assessment that the trend in delinquencies will prevail for the year.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.