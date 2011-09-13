SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N), Brazil's second biggest non-government lender, expects its loan book to grow about 18 percent next year, a pace similar to this year's, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The pace of growth in lending is unlikely to suffer even as interest rates decline, said Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, who heads the Osasco, Brazil-based lender, at an event in Sao Paulo.

