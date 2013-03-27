Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian entrepreneur Carlos Alberto Oliveira Andrade failed to rally support from some creditors of Banco BVA to take over the bankrupt small-sized lender, just hours ahead of a central bank deadline on Wednesday to avert its liquidation.
A proposal by Oliveira and his car dealership and financing group CAOA to pay bondholders of BVA's local and dollar-denominated debt a 65 percent discount on their holdings was rejected by a group of pension and retirement funds represented by local BNY Mellon and Drachma Capital, CAOA said in a statement.
"It's hard to tell whether the negotiations will continue, because Banco BVA could be liquidated in any moment," the statement said. Brazil's central bank seized Banco BVA on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations at the Rio de Janeiro-based lender.
CAOA said that an extension of the deadline was unlikely.
Calls to media representatives of BNY Mellon and Drachma were not immediately answered.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.