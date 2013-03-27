* Says Banco BVA could be liquidated 'anytime'

* Banco BVA was seized by central bank last October

SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian entrepreneur Carlos Alberto Oliveira Andrade has failed to get the support of some Banco BVA creditors for his takeover of the bankrupt lender, just hours ahead of a central bank deadline on Wednesday to avert its liquidation.

A proposal by Oliveira and his car dealership and financing group, CAOA, to pay bondholders of local and dollar-denominated BVA debt a 65 percent discount for their holdings was rejected by a group of pension and retirement funds represented the local branch of BNY Mellon and Drachma Capital, a CAOA statement said.

CAOA said an extension of the deadline was unlikely.

"It's hard to tell whether the negotiations will continue, because Banco BVA could be liquidated in any moment," the statement said.

Brazil's central bank seized Banco BVA on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations at the Rio de Janeiro-based lender.

Central bank moves to liquidate bankrupt lenders over the past two years have resulted in heavy losses for bondholders, who have repeatedly complained that their claims were treated unequally compared with, for instance, those of state-controlled creditors. Analysts expect the flurry of small-sized bank failures that began in November 2010 with the demise of Banco PanAmericano SA to end with Banco BVA.

Lenders such as Banco BVA enjoyed years of boom with the creation of new consumer products in the mid-2000s, but too rapid growth and worsening funding conditions in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis affected their business models. In addition, relaxed credit risk assessments and the inability to cope with tougher auditing controls led PanAmericano, BVA and other rivals to bankruptcy

Calls to media representatives of BNY Mellon and Drachma were not immediately answered.