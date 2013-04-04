BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's central bank appointed a committee to investigate alleged irregularities at seized lender Banco BVA SA for an additional 120 days, giving potential buyers more time to consider acquiring the troubled mid-sized lender.
The central bank had seized Banco BVA, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations. Regulators at the time had given administrators of the bank 90 days to find a buyer or face liquidation.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.