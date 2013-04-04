* Central bank steps give potential deal a lifeline
* Wave of bank failures expected to end with Banco BVA
By Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's central
bank appointed a committee on Thursday to investigate the
reasons behind last year's collapse of Banco BVA SA for an
additional 120 days, giving potential buyers more time to
consider acquiring the mid-sized lender.
The central bank seized the Rio de Janeiro-based bank on
Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach
of regulations. At the time, regulators gave the bank's
administrators 90 days to find a buyer or face liquidation.
One of a series of central bank seizures of failed banks
since 2010, Banco BVA is the first being extended from the
original deadline, a sign that regulators and creditors see a
solution for the lender other than liquidation.
A proposal by car dealership and financing group CAOA to buy
the bank was shunned by a group of bondholders on March 27,
hours ahead of the legal deadline set by the central bank.
Representatives of São Paulo-based CAOA could not be
immediately reached for comment on Thursday's central bank
decision.
The shutdown of rivals Banco Prosper and Banco Cruzeiro do
Sul last year resulted in heavy losses for bondholders, who have
repeatedly complained that their claims were treated unequally
compared with those of state-controlled creditors. Banking
analysts expect the flurry of small-sized bank failures that
began in November 2010 with the demise of Banco PanAmericano SA,
to end with Banco BVA.
In a March 27 statement, executives at CAOA said they were
not hopeful that the central bank deadline could be extended.
Lenders such as Banco BVA enjoyed several boom years with
the creation of new consumer products in Brazil in the
mid-2000s. But much too rapid growth and worsening funding
conditions in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis
affected their business models.
In addition, relaxed credit risk assessments and the
inability to cope with tougher auditing controls led some of
those lenders to bankruptcy.