* Central bank seizes BVA on capital, breach of rules
* Leverage helped BVA grow rapidly in consumer loans
* BVA collapse poses no risk to Brazil banking system
* Seizure is fifth since start of Rousseff administration
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 19 Brazil's central bank
seized Banco BVA SA on Friday, the latest sign of strain facing
the nation's small-sized lenders following years of fast
credit-fueled growth.
Deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of
regulations at the Rio de Janeiro-based lender were cited as the
main reasons behind the decision, the central bank said in a
statement. Banco BVA had in recent weeks been at the
center of speculation over a potential collapse.
The episode is unlikely to destabilize Brazil's banking
system as a whole, although it might dent confidence in the
soundness of small-sized lenders, analysts said. Banco BVA had
control of only 0.17 percent of the nation's banking assets and
0.24 percent of deposits.
A senior government source with direct knowledge of the
decision told Reuters on Friday that controlling shareholders
failed to inject 1 billion reais ($495 million) needed to shore
up the bank's capital base. Both the central bank and government
policymakers unsuccessfully sought a buyer for the bank or its
assets, said the source, who declined to be identified because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
"The bank's controlling bloc failed to meet the requirements
for a capital injection, sought the deposit guarantee fund for
help but didn't succeed," the source added. "As a result,
liquidity suffered dramatically - the bank had very few liquid
assets to monetize."
According to Robert Stoll, head of the unit that oversees
Latin American financial insitutions at credit ratings company
Fitch Ratings, the Banco BVA episode "should not be viewed as a
systematic problem, but as an isolated event from which we
expect no ripples."
Years of rapid credit expansion in Brazil have resulted in
tougher funding and liquidity conditions, as well as a
relaxation of risk assessment and auditing controls among
smaller lenders. Problems have been more evident at lenders
specializing in consumer credit such as payroll-deductible and
auto loans - markets in which BVA does not operate.
Banco BVA's seizure is the fifth bank intervention in about
two years. The central bank pledged to "continue to take all
necessary measures to assess responsibility within its legal
power," according to the statement.
In September, the central bank seized mid-sized Banco
Cruzeiro do Sul and smaller lender Banco Prosper, the
biggest collapse of a financial institution since Banco Santos
was shuttered in 2005. Banco PanAmericano was shuttered in
November 2010 and small lender Banco Morada followed suit a few
months later.
"The central bank is doing its job by intervening, while the
regulators seek to discover the full details and which measures
will be taken going forward," Fitch's Stoll said.
ASSETS SURGE
Banco BVA's 9.125 percent bond due in February 2014
last traded on Monday, when the yield jumped to
about 22 percent. The firm sold $45 million of that security,
which seldom changes hands in the bond markets, in September
last year.
Small and mid-sized lenders have struggled to comply with
central bank regulations over the past year that are aimed at
enhancing oversight of banks.
Assets at small- and medium-sized banks tripled since 2006
while solvency eroded. As demand for lending remained firm,
banks in the segment embarked on ambitious growth plans that are
to blame for their current capital shortfalls, analysts said.
Banco BVA, 70 percent-owned by founder José Augusto dos
Santos and 30 percent-owned by financier Ivo Lodo, had a capital
shortfall of 580 million reais when the central bank intervened.
The bank had not presented financial statements so far this year
- a fact that fanned speculation over its health, analysts said.
Last year, the lender reported a surge of 33 percent in
total assets to 6.7 billion reais, of which 67 percent were
loans. By the end of last year, BVA had 403 employees.
"The story of BVA is no different from that of some of its
peers in the banking system: used too much leverage for growth,
ramped up lending and when the time came to up provisions to
cover for bad loans, it had no cash," said José Miguel
Santacreu, an analyst with local ratings company Austin Rating.
The central bank said in the statement that the assets of
BVA's controlling shareholders will remain frozen during the
process of intervention.