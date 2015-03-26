TEGUCIGALPA, March 26 Financial group Grupo
Financiero Ficohsa (GFF) has acquired Banco Citibank de
Nicaragua SA and Cititarjetas de Nicaragua SA to expand in
Central America, the group said on Wednesday.
"It (the acquisition) also allows us to enter a country with
great potential for growth, with a robust and well-positioned
operation," said Camilo Atala, president of Grupo Financiero
Ficohsa.
This is the second acquisition of Citi's operations in
Central America for GFF, a financial group of Honduran capital
with headquarters in Panama. Last year, GFF bought Banco
Citibank and Cititarjetas in Honduras.
GFF didn't specify the cost of the transaction, but said
that at the end of 2014, Citi's Nicaragua operations consisted
of $255 million in total assets, $197 million in deposits, a
loan portfolio of $171 million, and a net worth of $46 million.
The deal still has to be approved by regulators in Nicaragua
and Panama, GFF said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)