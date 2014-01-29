SANTIAGO Jan 29 The majority shareholder of Chilean bank Banco de Chile on Wednesday sold about 6.7 billion shares, raking in roughly $820.5 million.

The shares were sold at 67 pesos each, below Tuesday's closing market price.

Top owner LQ Inversiones Financieras, made up of the wealthy Chilean Luksic family's Quinenco SA holding group and Citigroup Inc, now has a roughly 51 percent stake in the bank, down from 58.4 percent.