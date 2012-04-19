Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
April 19 Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), acting through its Panamanian branch on Thursday sold $350 million of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
For the first 10-years the notes are at a fixed-rate, then they float at 704.3 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 04/25/2027 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/25/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 416 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.