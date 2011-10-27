* 9-mth net 207 mln euros vs 340 mln, in line with f/cast

MADRID, OCT 27 Spanish bank Sabadell said on Thursday net profit dropped 39 percent to 207 million euros ($286 million) in the nine months to September, in line with forecasts, dragged lower by provisions against bad loans.

Analysts consulted by Reuters had forecast net profit of 206 million euros.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays out on deposits -- rose 2.4 percent to 1.153 billion euros, beating forecasts for 1.146 billion euros.

Bad loans as a percentage of the total rose to 5.72 percent at end-September from 5.55 percent at end-June.

Sabadell said core capital reached 9.10 percent at end-September while its core tier 1 capital ratio was 9.95 percent.

