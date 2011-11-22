BRUSSELS Nov 22 The European Commission
has granted temporary approval for Spain's Banco de Valencia
to receive a capital injection of up to 1 billion euros
and a liquidity facility of up to 2 billion euros, the EU
executive said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Spain said on Monday it had taken over Banco de
Valencia, making it the latest casualty of the collapse in
Spain's property boom and the first retail bank to seek a
bailout.
"The funds will be provided by the Spanish Fondo de
Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB), which was created in
2009 to support the consolidation in the Spanish banking sector
and ensure an orderly restructuring of banks," the Commission
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Christopher Le Coq, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)