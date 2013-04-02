BRIEF-Pulse Oil announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
SAO PAULO, April 2 Banco do Brasil SA is on the lookout for some takeover targets in the United States as it seeks to provide more banking services to a growing community of Brazilian citizens and companies in the world's largest economy, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
Brazil's largest bank by assets is considering bidding for the Florida-based unit of Spain's Bankia SA, known as City National Bank of Florida, and another lender in New Jersey, said the source, who declined to speak on the record because negotiations are under way.
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: