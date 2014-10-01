RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 Brazil's government has no
plans to sell the shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA
owned by the nation's sovereign wealth fund, to help
close a shortfall in the federal budget, a top finance ministry
official said on Wednesday.
The government has no intention of carrying out a fire-sale
of the shares which would "unnecessarily slash" their value,
said Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli, the ministry's No. 2 official, at
an event in Rio de Janeiro.
Local media recently reported that the sovereign wealth
fund could put its stake in Banco do Brasil up for sale to help
the government meet its main debt-reduction target for the year.
Shares of Brazil's largest bank by assets shed 27 percent
last month, partly on concern that any fire sale by the
sovereign fund could unleash a glut of Banco do Brasil shares in
the market.
As of mid-September, the sovereign fund's stake in Banco do
Brasil was worth about 3.9 billion reais ($1.6 billion).
The shares are up 10.8 percent this year.
The stock has fallen in three of the past five sessions on
speculation that the fund's sale of Banco do Brasil shares is
imminent.
The stock rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday to 25.70 reais.
($1 = 2.4811 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing and additional
reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)