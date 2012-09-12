Sept 12 State-run Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank, said on Wednesday it is in talks with the government to seek 8.1 billion reais ($4 billion) in fresh capital that will be used to roll out new loans or refinance credit for the nation's farmers.

Banco do Brasil is seeking permission from the Finance Ministry to book the loan as both a debt and equity instrument, the bank said in a securities filing. The federal government is the bank's largest shareholder.