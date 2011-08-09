BRIEF-BRT Realty Trust reports Q1 results for December 31
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Brazil's biggest lender, had $1.3 billion of U.S. Treasury debt in its coffers, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday.
Bendine said that the crisis that stemmed from Standard and Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit ratings and the European debt crisis could lead to a paralysis of capital market transactions. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016
* Summit Midstream Partners LP announces pricing of senior notes
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday cut its sales and profit forecasts for the year, citing lower-than-expected sales growth and costs related to store closures, sending shares down 2 percent in extended trading.