SAO PAULO Aug 9 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Brazil's biggest lender, had $1.3 billion of U.S. Treasury debt in its coffers, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday.

Bendine said that the crisis that stemmed from Standard and Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit ratings and the European debt crisis could lead to a paralysis of capital market transactions. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)