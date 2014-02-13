SAO PAULO Feb 13 Banco do Brasil SA Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Thursday that estimates for loan book growth and profitability this year could be raised from "rather conservative" levels by March.

The state-run lender unveiled its outlook for loan book expansion between 14 percent and 18 percent this year, down from a range of 17 percent to 21 percent last year.

"Our estimates for 2014 were made in December, in an environment of greater pessimism. But the outlook for this year is now a bit clearer, which could lead us to review our guidance even during this quarter," Bendine said at an event to discuss earnings in São Paulo.