US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 State-run Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest lender, plans to cut some service fees as early as Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
The impact of that move on future earnings will be "negligible," said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plan is still in the making.
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.