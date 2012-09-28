* Federal government is bank's largest shareholder

* Move seeks to force private peers to follow suit

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, plans to cut some service fees on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said, in a step that could force some private sector rivals to follow suit.

Executives at the Brasilia-based bank are still deciding which types of services will be eligible for the reduction in fees, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plan is still in the making. The impact of any reduction on future earnings would be "negligible," the sources added.

As part of the move, Banco do Brasil could reverse a January decision to raise fees for seven services including cash withdrawals at automated teller machines. "The targets have not been decided yet," the source added.

Government officials are balking at moves by banks to resist President Dilma Rousseff's crusade to trim domestic interest rates - the highest among the world's 20 biggest economies. Banco do Brasil is majority-owned by the federal government.

Rousseff's push for lower rates and bank spreads has not fallen entirely on deaf ears. Brazil's central bank has slashed its benchmark Selic lending rate eight times since August 2011 to an all-time low of 7.5 percent.

But bankers are fighting Rousseff's efforts to cut their spread - the difference between the interest rate at which banks lend and what they pay for deposits - with increases in fees and the creation of new loan products that in some cases drive up costs for borrowers.

Shares of Banco do Brasil have risen 38 percent over the past three months, partly because of a perception among investors that Rousseff will be unable to force a significant reduction in the cost of borrowing, which is responsible for the bulk of the banking industry's interest income.

Yet in a report released on Friday, Goldman Sachs Group analysts cut their recommendation on shares of Banco do Brasil to "neutral" from "buy," citing a decline in profitability as interest and fee income fall in the face of growing government pressure.