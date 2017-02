SAO PAULO Feb 14 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil expects its loan book to grow between 17 percent and 21 percent this year, faster than in 2011, executives said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Growth in credit, which in 2011 expanded 15.1 percent, will be spurred by strong disbursements of loans to individuals, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said. The bank earlier in the day reported a 25.7 percent drop in net income for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)