RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the country's largest commercial bank, is likely to announce a downward revision on estimates for loan book expansion for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Friday.

Asked at an event in Rio de Janeiro whether the bank would cut its estimate for credit growth for the year, Bendine told reporters: "Certainly." The bank currently estimates its loan portfolio will grow between 17 percent and 20 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)