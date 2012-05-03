SAO PAULO May 3 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on Thursday first-quarter net income of 2.502 billion reais ($1.30 billion), compared with 2.932 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.

The bank was expected to report net income of 2.740 billion reais, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, first-quarter profit totalled 2.704 billion reais, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.720 billion reais in the quarter.

($1 = 1.92 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)