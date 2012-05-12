(Adds background on Vale, Previ, paragraphs 4-5)
* Head of Previ fund, vice president to leave bank
* Previ's Flores is chairman of mining giant Vale
* Clean-up in No. 1 bank began with recent dismissal
By Jeferson Ribeiro and Ana Flor
SAO PAULO, May 11 Two senior executives at
state-controlled Banco do Brasil will be ousted in
coming days, sources told Reuters on Friday, in the latest twist
of a power struggle at Brazil's largest bank.
Federal government officials already informed both
executives - Ricardo Oliveira and Ricardo Flores - of the
decision, said the sources, who declined to be quoted because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
Their ouster comes five months after the bank removed Allan
Toledo from his post as senior vice president for wholesale,
private banking and international businesses.
Oliveira, a senior vice president for government relations,
and Flores, who chairs Previ, the pension fund for the bank's
employees, were kept for a few weeks longer than planned once
the decision to fire them was made, to facilitate
government-sponsored plans to lower Banco do Brasil's borrowing
costs, one of the sources said.
Last month, President Dilma Rousseff called on
private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help
revive a slowing economy. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica
Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting
rates to force their rivals to follow suit.
Flores, as Previ president, sits as chairman of mining giant
Vale, also Brazil's No. 1 private sector company.
Flores was tapped as head of Previ last year amid efforts by the
government to increase its influence in Vale.
Previ is one of the largest shareholders in the mining
company and as a representative to state farms and other
institutions has the right to elect Vale's chairman.
The sources said Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Aldemir
Bendine, a protegé of Finance Minister Guido Mantega, and Flores
have been involved in a fierce tussle for control of the bank
for at least the past year.
Banco do Brasil is Brazil's largest bank by assets, controls
about a third of farming loans in the nation and has spearheaded
a plan by the government to use public institutions to foster
faster growth in Latin America's largest economy. Bendine took
over as CEO in April 2009, replacing a predecessor who opposed
to greater government intervention in the lender.
Banco do Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to contact
Flores and Oliveira were unsuccessful. A spokesman for the
presidential palace in Brasilia did not confirm the information.
Other changes in Previ's senior management are expected, one
of the sources said. Bendine will remain as CEO of Banco do
Brasil, another source added.
Oliveira could be replaced by César Borges, a former senator
and Bahia state governor, to replace Oliveira, a third source
said. Rousseff sounded out Borges as a possibility for the post,
said the source.
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)