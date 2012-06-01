SAO PAULO, June 1 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by assets, expects its loan book to grow this year near the top of its 17 percent to 21 percent estimate, a senior executive said on Friday.

Growth will likely be sped up by a surge in disbursements of loans in which the lender cut borrowing costs, such as some types of consumer credit, Alexandre Abreu, Banco do Brasil's senior vice president of retail banking, told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)