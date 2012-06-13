RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest bank by assets, expects growth in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine told Reuters on Wednesday.

The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund other corporate purposes. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)