RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest bank by assets, expects growth
in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year,
Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional
offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de
Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated
debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund
other corporate purposes.
