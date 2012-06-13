* CEO Bendine sees loan book growth topping guidance
* Bank might seek to sell global bonds later in 2012
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest bank by assets, expects growth
in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year,
Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Wednesday,
signaling that a decline in borrowing costs and aggressive
competition is reviving demand for new credit.
The bank expects overall lending to expand between 17
percent and 21 percent for this year. Bendine said that loan
delinquencies should end the year at about 2.1 percent of
outstanding loans, down from a default ratio of 2.2 percent at
the end of March.
"We think that we can meet and even top our guidance for the
year," Bendine told Reuters at the sidelines of an event in Rio
de Janeiro.
Rising delinquencies across Brazil's financial system came
accompanied by a slump in borrowing costs - the highest among
the world's 20 biggest economies. Government pressure on
commercial banks to slash interest rates led the cost of
overdraft loans to post the steepest drop in 14 years.
The risk of the government's strategy, analysts said, is
that it could force banks to assume a less prudent stance on
lending at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's
economy is struggling to regain momentum.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell for the first day in five on
Wednesday, shedding 0.3 percent to 19.35 reais.
The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional
offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de
Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated
debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund
other corporate purposes.
