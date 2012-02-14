* Net income beats estimate despite 25.7 pct drop
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Fourth-quarter earnings
at Banco do Brasil, the nation's biggest lender by
assets, fared better than those of rivals even with a 25.7
percent fall in net income, due to strict credit risk assessment
and a jump in disbursements.
Net income at the state-controlled bank slumped from a year
earlier as higher provision for bad loans and expenses offset
gains from rising fee income and loan growth. Steady default
rates bucked a trend of rising delinquencies across the domestic
banking sector.
The Brasilia-based bank earned 2.972 billion reais ($1.73
billion) in the quarter, above the average 2.731 billion reais
estimate for net income in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Asset quality and other performance indicators were within
expectations, an odd result compared with the poor showing of
Brazil's largest commercial lenders in a quarter marred by an
abrupt slowing in economic activity. The strong bottom-line
numbers helped Banco do Brasil's shares post their biggest jump
in a month.
Banco do Brasil "is showing better-than-industry earnings
growth while sustaining return on equity ratios near the 20
percent level, in line with its private-sector peers," wrote
Mario Pierry, a banking analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.
At a news conference on Tuesday to discuss results, Chief
Executive Aldemir Bendine said Banco do Brasil would look to
disburse credit at a faster pace this year to stave off rising
competition amid declining borrowing costs in Latin America's
largest economy.
"Our goal is to at least maintain our market share
unchanged," Bendine said, adding that he expects spreads, the
difference between lending and deposit rates, to narrow in 2012.
Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales,
fourth-quarter profit totalled 3.025 billion reais, an 18.3
percent drop from the same period of 2010. Analysts forecast
recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.731 billion
reais in the quarter in the poll.
NEW GUIDANCE
Banco do Brasil stock rose as high as 27.11 reais,
extending gains this year to 11 percent. The stock fell 19
percent in 2011.
Net income rose a meager 1.9 percent from the third quarter,
partly because of a jump in operating expenses and weak
expansion in net interest income -- the difference between
revenue from lending- and trading-related activities and the
cost of paying for deposits.
Robust loan disbursements, aided by additional demand
stemming from consumers amid the year-end holiday season, and a
6.5 percent gain in fee income boosted results on a sequential
basis.
Banco do Brasil's domestic loan book rose 15.6 percent to
390.508 billion reais at the end of the fourth quarter, within
its 15 percent to 17 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011.
On a sequential basis, the loan book climbed 4.9 percent,
slightly above the 5 percent increase estimated in the survey.
In this specific item, Banco do Brasil was more aggressive
than its peers as loans to small- and mid-sized companies jumped
9.2 percent and to farmers 6.7 percent in the quarter. Credit at
smaller peers Itau Unibanco, Banco Bradesco
and Banco Santander Brasil rose 3
percent, 3.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.
Executives unveiled a 17 percent to 21 percent goal for
credit growth this year, which should be fueled by a strong rise
in loan disbursements to individuals.
Fee income surged 16.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in
the quarter to 5.027 billion reais. For all of 2011, fee income
grew 12.8 percent, within the bank's 12 percent to 17 percent
estimate.
The bank estimates fee income growth of 13 percent to
18 percent, and expansion of net interest income between 11
percent and 15 percent.
Bendine, who is nearing the end of his third year at the
helm of the lender, is stepping up Banco do Brasil's involvement
in highly profitable, fee-oriented activities such as insurance
and reinsurance, credit card-related services and securities
underwriting.
Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return
on equity (ROE), ended at 22.5 percent in the fourth quarter,
above the average estimate of 19.5 percent in a Reuters poll of
seven analysts. ROE was 22.6 percent in the third quarter and
36.6 percent a year earlier.
ROE is seen between 19 percent and 22 percent for 2012, with
growth in administrative expenses between 8 percent and 12
percent, Bendine added.
STABLE ASSET QUALITY
The executive also said defaults as a percentage of
outstanding credit should remain steady throughout the year.
Some 2.1 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days,
unchanged from the third quarter but down from 2.3 percent a
year earlier. The number came slightly below the average 2.2
percent estimate at the Reuters poll.
Past-due farming loan defaults fell 0.2 percentage points,
and consumer loan defaults excluding Banco Votorantim, in which
Banco do Brasil has an about 49 percent stake, slid 0.1 point.
Yet, defaults at Votorantim, which have presented below-average
performance, rose an additional 1.50 points from the third
quarter.
The weakest link in fourth-quarter results was Banco
Votorantim, which reported a net loss of 655 million reais
because of ongoing efforts to lower delinquencies and recover
bad loans. Votorantim, an auto loan powerhouse in which Banco do
Brasil bought a minority stake in 2009, is the financial arm of
Grupo Votorantim, Brazil's biggest industrial group.
Leading indicators point to stable, if not slightly
declining, default ratios. Non-performing loans between 15 days
and 89 days, slid to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in the third
quarter.
Banco do Brasil's default ratio outperformed that of the
banking industry, as measured by the central bank, by 3.6
percentage points in the fourth quarter.
The lender set aside 2.892 billion reais to cover bad loans
in the fourth quarter, compared with 2.139 billion reais a year
ago and 3.259 billion reais in the third quarter.
The increase in provisions, of about 35.2 percent on an
annual basis, followed the impact of separate strikes by postal
and banking sector workers that led to more defaults among Banco
do Brasil's customers, and strong disbursements.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Maureen Bavdek
and Tim Dobbyn)