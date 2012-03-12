* Plans to quintuple real estate loan portfolio

* Bank will compete with Caixa in low-income market

* To partner with builders and brokers on lead generation

By Aluisio Pereira

SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil plans to quintuple its real estate loan portfolio by 2014 in a bid to become the nation's second-largest provider of real-estate credit, a director at the bank told Reuters on Monday.

To reach that goal, Brazil's largest bank has begun extending loans to lower-income families, having focused previously only on wealthier clients.

"We're going to target the base of the pyramid more," said Gueitiro Matsuo Genso, director of the recently-created real estate credit division at Banco do Brasil. Considering the bank's current customers alone, that effort would add an additional 50 million people to its target market, he added.

The strategy places Banco do Brasil in direct competition with fellow government-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa), which holds three-quarters of the market for mortgage financing in Brazil.

In January, Banco do Brasil began to offer financing for federal low-income housing program Minha Casa Minha Vida, previously handled by Caixa alone. Banco do Brasil plans to offer 40,000 mortgages in the low-income market segment this year.

"We already have enough loan applications to achieve our goal this year," Genso said, estimating the bank's total real estate portfolio would climb from 8 billion reais to 40 billion reais by the end of 2014.

Access to government-subsidized funding previously restricted to Caixa alone has allowed Banco do Brasil to offer competitive rates, and the bank has been building accords with major building companies and real estate brokers, which it hopes will provide the bulk of business referrals. (Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)