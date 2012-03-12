* Plans to quintuple real estate loan portfolio
* Bank will compete with Caixa in low-income market
* To partner with builders and brokers on lead generation
By Aluisio Pereira
SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian
state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil plans to
quintuple its real estate loan portfolio by 2014 in a bid to
become the nation's second-largest provider of real-estate
credit, a director at the bank told Reuters on Monday.
To reach that goal, Brazil's largest bank has begun
extending loans to lower-income families, having focused
previously only on wealthier clients.
"We're going to target the base of the pyramid more," said
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso, director of the recently-created real
estate credit division at Banco do Brasil. Considering the
bank's current customers alone, that effort would add an
additional 50 million people to its target market, he added.
The strategy places Banco do Brasil in direct competition
with fellow government-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal
(Caixa), which holds three-quarters of the market for
mortgage financing in Brazil.
In January, Banco do Brasil began to offer financing for
federal low-income housing program Minha Casa Minha Vida,
previously handled by Caixa alone. Banco do Brasil plans to
offer 40,000 mortgages in the low-income market segment this
year.
"We already have enough loan applications to achieve our
goal this year," Genso said, estimating the bank's total real
estate portfolio would climb from 8 billion reais to 40 billion
reais by the end of 2014.
Access to government-subsidized funding previously
restricted to Caixa alone has allowed Banco do Brasil to offer
competitive rates, and the bank has been building accords with
major building companies and real estate brokers, which it hopes
will provide the bulk of business referrals.
(Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)