SAO PAULO Aug 9 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's biggest bank by assets, posted second-quarter net income of 3.357 billion reais ($2.07 billion) on Tuesday, compared with 2.725 billion reais a year earlier.

The lender was expected to post net income of 2.96 billion reais, according to the average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

($1=1.627 reais)