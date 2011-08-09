BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's biggest bank by assets, posted second-quarter net income of 3.357 billion reais ($2.07 billion) on Tuesday, compared with 2.725 billion reais a year earlier.
The lender was expected to post net income of 2.96 billion reais, according to the average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1=1.627 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Pioneering Technology Corp says unaware of any material change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility