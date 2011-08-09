* Net income surges 23 pct, beats analysts' estimates

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Robust trading income and loan growth fueled a 23 percent jump in second-quarter net income at Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), topping rivals' results and analysts' estimates.

Profit at the state-controlled lender rose to 3.357 billion reais ($2.07 billion) from 2.725 billion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing. The bank had been expected to earn 2.96 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Controls on expenses and asset quality gave the bank, led by Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, room to make modest cuts in estimates for lending growth without hampering profitability. Strict risk assessment practices helped Banco do Brasil buck an industrywide trend of rising loan delinquencies.

"The trend is that loan delinquencies remain for us at current levels through the second half" of the year, Bendine told reporters in Sao Paulo at a conference to discuss the results.

In an attempt to preserve capital amid an uncertain scenario for economic growth, Brazil's biggest bank by assets trimmed estimates for loan book growth this year to between 15 percent and 18 percent, compared with an initial estimate of 17 percent to 20 percent.

The decision came after government policies to arrest the fastest inflation in six years weighed on borrowing. Assets grew too rapidly in recent years, and more limited loan growth could avert capital erosion, thereby delaying potential share and bond offerings.

The bank is well prepared to face the current turmoil in global markets, Bendine said, adding that transactions in capital markets will suffer amid volatility in asset prices.

Banco do Brasil's shares rallied 5.9 percent to 23.96 reais on Tuesday. The stock has shed 10 percent this month, compared with a more than 18 percent tumble for some rivals.

The bank showed strong operating trends and the highest return on equity among Brazil's four largest listed banks in the quarter. Banco do Brasil is trading at a 35 percent discount to smaller rivals Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), according to estimates by Deutsche Bank.

RETURN ON EQUITY

Expansion plans were put on hold because of the current crisis, Bendine said.

Delinquencies fell sharply in the second quarter as a result of tougher risk assessment controls, Banco do Brasil said. It was the only large lender that managed to lower loan defaults in the period.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the most widely followed gauge of defaults, fell to the equivalent of 2 percent of total loans, down from 2.7 percent a year earlier and 2.1 percent in the first quarter.

Excluding one-time items such as asset sales and charges, recurring net income surged 39 percent to 3.23 billion reais, well above the 2.693 billion reais forecast in the Reuters poll.

Profitability, as measured by return on equity, rose to 24.9 percent from 24.6 percent a year earlier. Costs fell to 41.1 percent of revenue from 44 percent, signaling an improvement in efficiency, the bank said.

Net interest income, or loan-related revenue, rose 19 percent to 7.87 billion reais. The increase was fueled by a surprising 34 percent surge in trading-related revenue, an item that hampered the results of Banco do Brasil's private sector rivals.

Trading profits surged after the bank gained with a rise in Brazilian borrowing costs and the sale of government debt and U.S. Treasury notes holdings, the filing said.

Provisions for bad loans rose to 3.05 billion reais in the second quarter, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier and up 16 percent from the first quarter as the bank prepared for a slowdown in concessions for the coming quarters, the filing said.

The bank's capital strength ratio rose to 14.4 percent from 14.1 percent in the first quarter despite the jump in provisions for bad loans. The central bank's minimum for the solvency ratio is 11 percent.

Banco do Brasil's loan book climbed to 383.4 billion reais at the end of June, up 17 percent from a year earlier.

Consumer lending will likely rise between 17 percent and 21 percent this year, while corporate credit may expand between 16 percent and 19 percent, the filing said.

The bank expects administrative expenses to grow by 9 percent to 12 percent, down from a previous forecast of 10 percent to 13 percent.

($1=1.627 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; editing by Maureen Bavdek, John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)