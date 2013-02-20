SAO PAULO Feb 20 Banco do Brasil
shareholders approved an initial public offering for the bank's
insurance and annuity unit, according to a securities filing on
Thursday.
Brazil's largest bank by assets said when it formed the
unit, known as BB Seguridade, late last year that listing shares
could help it unlock value from the fast-growing businesses of
health, pension plans and retirement funds.
The filing said the share offering will include a primary
and secondary offering on the so-called Novo Mercado, a segment
of the Sao Paulo exchange with stricter governance rules than
the rest of the market.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer)