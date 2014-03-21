By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, March 21
SAO PAULO, March 21 Banco do Brasil SA
borrowed $1 billion from a pool of 22 banks in a
syndicated loan transaction, its first ever, allowing Latin
America's largest lender by assets to forge stronger ties with
banks operating across Asia.
Banco do Brasil borrowed $700 million in a three-year loan,
paying an annual interest rate of 1.35 percentage point above
the six-month London interbank offered rate, José Maurício
Pereira Coelho, the bank's head of finance, said on Friday. The
remaining $300 million, four-year portion of the loan will pay
1.50 points more than six-month Libor, he added.
Borrowing costs were in line with what a source had told
Reuters was the initial guidance issued in December.
Spreads, or the difference between loan rates and Libor,
came in tighter than rival Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's
$1.5 billion loan in July, which paid 1.4 point above Libor for
a three-year credit line, and Libor plus 1.55 points for a
four-year portion.
The deal marks Brasilia-based bank Banco do Brasil's debut
in a market that is becoming an alternative for Brazilian
borrowers as bond deals are taking longer to happen. Cement
producer InterCement Brasil SA and construction giant OAS SA
recently launched similar deals, while Raízen Energia SA, an
ethanol and fuel distribution venture between Cosan SA
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, is also
considering seeking loans.
"We were looking for geographical and funding source
diversification," Coelho said by phone. "The structure was
successful, it allowed us to pulverize the number of lead
arrangers in the syndicated loan."
The loan was arranged by BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup
Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Standard Chartered Bank Plc - all them banks with
strong presence in the Asian market, he said.
Coelho declined to say whether Banco do Brasil is
considering a similar transaction in coming months.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)